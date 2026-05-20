20.05.2026 18:17:17

Canadian Stocks Climb Higher On U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks climbed up sharply on Wednesday as optimism about a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal rose amid progress in talks, helped offset concerns about inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that the U.S. war with Iran will end "very quickly."

"We're going to end that war very quickly," Trump told lawmakers gathered at the White House for the annual congressional picnic. "They want to make a deal so badly. It's going to happen, and it's going to happen fast. And you're going to see oil prices plummet.

US Vice President JD Vance said both sides had already made "a lot of progress" in negotiations, although he added that Iran's exact negotiating position remained unclear.

Materials, consumer discretionary, technology, healthcare, financials, real estate and consumer staples stocks moved higher. Energy stocks struggled as oil prices fell sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 445.81 points or 1.32% at 34,187.05 a few minutes past noon.

Seabridge Gold soared nearly 8.5%. Eldorado Gold, First Majestic Silver, First Quantum Minerals, Kinross Gold, Barrick Gold, Pan American Silver, SSR Mining, Novagold and Torex Gold Resources gained 3%-6%.

Among notable movers from other sectors, Gildan Activewear, Ballard Power Systems, Air Canada, Celestica, Bombardier, Aurora Cannabis, Canadian Tire Corporation, Canada Goose holdings, Exchange Income, TFI International, Shopify, Onex Corporation and Descartes Systems Group gained 3%-4.5%.

Ensign Energy Services, Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, Methanex, Thomson Reuters, Parex Resources, Peyto Exploration, Nutrien and Tourmaline Oil Corporation shed 2%-3.1%.

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