|
11.04.2023 17:10:12
Canadian Stocks Climbing To Best Levels In A Month
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is climbing 132.13 points or 0.7 percent to 20,407.95, reaching its best intraday level in a month.
The strength on Bay Street may reflect optimism about additional Chinese stimulus leading to an increase in demand for raw materials.
Gold stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day amid a rebound by the price of the precious metal.
With gold for June delivery rising $14.20 to $2,018 an ounce, the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index is up by 1.1 percent.
A jump by the price of crude oil is also contributing to notable strength among energy stocks, while healthcare stocks are giving back ground after surging on Monday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX schließt minimal im Minus -- DAX nach volatilem Handel höher -- Wall Street fester -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt kamen am Donnerstag nicht vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen tendieren am Donnerstag im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.