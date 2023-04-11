Canadian Stocks Climbing To Best Levels In A Month

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is climbing 132.13 points or 0.7 percent to 20,407.95, reaching its best intraday level in a month.

The strength on Bay Street may reflect optimism about additional Chinese stimulus leading to an increase in demand for raw materials.

Gold stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day amid a rebound by the price of the precious metal.

With gold for June delivery rising $14.20 to $2,018 an ounce, the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index is up by 1.1 percent.

A jump by the price of crude oil is also contributing to notable strength among energy stocks, while healthcare stocks are giving back ground after surging on Monday.