17.10.2023 23:27:53

Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed modestly higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in materials, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors.

Data showing a drop in Canadian inflation helped underpin sentiment. Concerns about U.S. interest rates, and slowing global economic growth weighed on stocks and limited market's upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 19,552.24, recovered to 19,768.64 and eventually settled at 19,692.80, gaining 72 points or 0.37%.

The report from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada declined 3.8% in September from 4% in the previous month. The drop in inflation strengthened expectations that the Bank of Canada will likely refrain from further rate hikes.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price inflation fell by 0.1% in September, the first reduction of the year.

Core inflation fell annually to 2.8% in September, the lowest since June 2021, slowing down from 3.3% in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed 158,531 new vehicles were sold in Canada in August, compared to the 147,401 registrations in the previous month.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), MTY Food Group (MTY.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Tourmaline Corporation (TOU.TO) gained 2 to 4.5%.

Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) also ended notably higher.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended nearly 5% down. Snc-Lavalin (ATRL.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Wajax Corporation (WJX.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) ended lower by 1.5 to 2.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen weisen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen