Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Lower But Well Off Worst Levels

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday but remained mostly lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its worst levels of the day but still closed down 81.11 points or 0.2 percent at 35,154.76.

The weakness on Bay Street may have reflected downward momentum for the market, which has dragged the S&P/TSX Composite Index down to its lowest levels in over two months.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Despite the lower close by the broader markets, technology stocks showed a strong move to the upside, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index up by 2 percent.

Energy stocks also saw significant strength amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index climbing by 1.4 percent.

U.S. crude oil futures have spiked by more than 3 percent on the day after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. is sending a third aircraft-carrier strike group and additional Marine Corps ships to the Middle East.

Citing U.S. officials, the WSJ said the ships, jet fighters, Marines and sailors will arrive in the region by the end of November, with President Donald Trump reportedly telling aides he expects to resume bombing Iran that same month.

On the other hand, materials stocks showed a notable move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index down by 1.2 percent.