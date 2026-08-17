Canadian Stocks Close Modestly Lower Following Choppy Trading Day

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an early move to the downside, Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday but eventually ended the day modestly lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index edged lower going into the end of the day, closing down 62.35 points or 0.2 percent at 36,667.92. The index added to the modest loss posted during last Friday's session, pulling back further off the record closing high set last Thursday.

The lower close on Bay Street partly reflected weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent slump by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Consumer staples stocks also showed a notable move to the downside on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index down by 1.8 percent.

Considerable weakness was also visible among healthcare stocks, while energy stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index up by 2.1 percent.

Crude oil futures spiked amid indications Iran has ruled out talks with the U.S. to extend a 60-day ceasefire that expires today.

"We did not start any negotiations at all, and the U.S. violated the understanding from the very beginning; therefore, the 60-day issue is not relevant," Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, according to state news agency Tasnim.

Adding to worries about a broader conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman during an interview with Fox News, warning, "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s--- out of them."

Trump's threat comes as Iran and Oman appear to be moving closer to an understanding over the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the economic front, a report from Statistics Canada showed the annual rate of Canadian consumer price inflation accelerated by slightly more than expected in the month of July.

Statistics Canada said its consumer price index shot up by 3.0 percent year-over-year in July compared to a 2.8 percent jump in June and the 2.9 percent surge expected by economists,