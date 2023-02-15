Canadian Stocks Close Roughly Flat After Recovering From Early Weakness

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks recovered from an initial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday to end the day roughly flat.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up 15.60 points or 0.1 percent to 20,720.39 after falling as low as 20.576.60 in early trading.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates in the U.S. weighed on the markets early in the session following yesterday's inflation data and today's strong retail sales data.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders expressed optimism the Federal Reserve could still engineer a "soft landing."

Despite the recovery by the broader markets, substantial weakness remained visible among gold stocks, dragging the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index down by 2.4 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery tumbling $20.10 to $1,845.30 an ounce.

Energy stocks also saw notable weakness as the price of crude oil climbed off its worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, resulting in a 6.9 percent spike by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Index.

Considerable strength also emerged among technology stocks, as reflected by the 2.9 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.