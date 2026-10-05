05.10.2026 22:23:04

Canadian Stocks Close Slightly Higher After Early Pullback

(RTTNews) - Following last Friday's rebound, Canadian stocks moved back to the downside in early trading on Monday but regained ground over the course of the session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its lows of the session and into positive territory. The index gave back some ground going into the end of the day but still closed up 15.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 35,518.55.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added to the 1 percent gain posted in the previous session, climbing further off its lowest levels in over two months.

The uptick on Bay Street came amid strength among technology stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index climbing by 1.4 percent.

On the other hand, health care stocks showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 1.2 percent.

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