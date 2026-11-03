Canadian Stocks Dip As Focus Shifts To U.S. Midterm Elections, U.S.-Iran Peace Efforts

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned lower on Tuesday, erasing the gains from yesterday's session, as investors refrained from big moves with the crucial U.S. midterm elections underway. Market attention also shifted to the U.S.-Iran conflict where both sides are showing interest in the peace process.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,532.28, down by 268.81 points (or 0.75%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, five sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

The U.S. mid-term elections started today. All 435 House of Representatives' seats and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats are being tested. In 36 states, voters are electing their governors.

So far, opinion polls have showed that Democrats could win the House of Representatives, while a Senate victory remains a close call.

A landslide for Republicans would be seen as an approval for important measures undertaken by U.S. President Donald Trump including the war with Iran as well as the spate of tariffs he imposed on several nations.

The U.S. economy is facing headwinds due to rising oil-linked inflation as well as the effect of counter-tariffs.

After the discussions on a bilateral trade deal fell apart in August, Trump imposed tariffs ranging up to 50% on Canadian imports.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney imposed counter-tariffs on the U.S. imports as a retaliatory measure.

Yesterday, Trump stated that he had productive discussions with Carney and the U.S. has prepared a "concept" deal which will be beneficial to the farmers in the U.S.

Today, in an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that the U.S. is soon going to make a great deal with Canada.

On the geopolitical front, the U.S.-Iran war is currently in its ninth month. Investors are watching the efforts taken by Qatar to defuse the crisis and facilitate a dialogue process between the U.S. and Iran.

Yesterday, Trump replied in the negative when asked about the possibility of fresh military action against Iran.

Concerns increased again after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. forces conducted secret attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island yesterday. The strikes targeted a newly constructed anti-aircraft facility near the Strait of Hormuz. In the interview with Fox News, Trump stated that the site was attacked after it was completed and called the operation as a "minor attack."

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that renewed fighting will benefit no one, and reiterated that Iran wishes to solve the dispute through negotiations.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that Iran is in need of a settlement.

Today, Axios reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe has recommended to Trump to maintain a "no war, no deal" approach toward Iran. Ratcliffe advised exerting more pressure economically.

Reportedly, Trump told Axios that he is "in no rush" to decide whether to resume fighting with Iran.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today.

After over three years, the Bank of Canada increased its policy rate to 2.50% last week.

Defending the decision before the Federal Legislature's Finance Committee, BoC Governor Tiff Makclem stated that he would proceed cautiously on delivering more rate increases, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On the business front, e-commerce platform provider Shopify released its earnings results for Q3 2026. Revenue reached $3.70 billion, up 32.00% year-over-year. Gross profit grew 28.00% to $1.80 billion.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (4.98%), Industrials (0.57%), Utilities (0.41%), Energy (0.04%), and Communication Services (0.01%).

Among the individual stocks, 5N Plus Inc (24.74%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (10.91%), Extendicare Inc (5.76%), Chartwell Retirement Residences (4.86%), Toromont Ind (8.46%), and Hammond Power Solutions Inc (7.49%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (1.67%), Materials (1.46%), Consumer Discretionary (1.23%), Real Estate (0.58%), and Consumer Staples (0.46%).

Among the individual stocks, Shopify Inc (8.02%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (5.25%), I 80 Gold Corp (5.18%), Centerra Gold Inc (4.62%), and Magna International Inc (3.66%) were the notable losers.