03.06.2022 20:48:42
Canadian Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory, Set To End On Weak Note
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and with several stocks from across various sectors reeling under sustained selling pressure, looks headed for a weak close.
Data showing a stronger than expected increase in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of May has raised concerns the Fed would aggressively tighten its monetary policy next week.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 20,756.18, was down 210.02 points or 1% at 20,821.79 a little while ago.
Technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary and materials shares are down sharply, dragging the respective sectoral indices down by 3.7%, 3.1%, 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.
In the technology section, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is plunging more than 11%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Haivision Systems (HAI.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Magnet Forensics (MAGT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) are down 4 to 7%.
Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), down 8.1%, is the biggest loser in the Healthcare Index. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively.
Among consumer discretionary stocks, Brp Inc (DOO.TO) is down more than 10% after the company reported a sharp drop in earnings. BRP reported net income of $121.0 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, compared with net income of $244.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is down 7.4%. Magna International (MG.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are down 2 to 3%.
Materials stocks Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are down 3.3 to 5%.
Among the gainers, West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) is rising more than 6%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) are up 1 to 3.5%.
On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed labour productivity in Canada declined by 0.5% in the first quarter of 2022, easing from an upwardly revised 0.6% fall in the previous quarter.
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.