Canadian Stocks Edge Higher As Traders Follow Trump's Moves On Greenland

(RTTNews) - Bouncing back from yesterday's sharp decline, Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump committed not to use force in his pursuit of Greenland ownership. Later, Trump announced reaching a Greenland deal "framework" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, boosting market sentiment.

After an early move to the upside, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground over the course of the morning and briefly dipped into negative territory before rebound in afternoon trading. The index closed at 32,851.53, up by 101.25 points (or 0.31%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Trump reiterated his agenda on taking over Greenland, a semi-autonomous island in the Arctic, which is under the control of the Danish government.

Days before, Trump threatened eight European nations that the U.S. would impose a 10% tariff by February 1 if they failed to support the U.S. bid for Greenland. He further warned them that the levies would increase to 25% by June 1 if the nations prolong their decision.

However, standing united against Trump's tariff scares, the EU nations voiced support for Denmark's rights to Greenland.

Russia and China expressed strong criticism of Trump's claims, while the confrontation between the U.S. and EU put risk assets under pressure.

Against this backdrop, Trump delivered his keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today.

With regard to Greenland, Trump urged the members to start negotiations immediately though he assured that the U.S. would not use excess force to achieve its goal and would not fight against NATO.

Later, Trump posted on his social media platform that he has formed the "framework" of a future deal on Greenland after negotiations with Rutte, thereby eliminating the need to impose tariffs on EU nations, and the announcement brought back the momentum in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Yesterday, in his speech at the WEF, the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney implied that the U.S.-led "global order" was over and urged "middle powers" to unite, adapt, and protect themselves against "big powers" that weaponize trade and economic integration. Carney also stressed that the old rules-based international order is now invalid.

Hitting back at Carney, Trump stated that Canada receives many freebies from the U.S. for which Canada should be grateful and said Carney's speech shows that he was not so grateful though Canada lives because of the U.S.

U.S.-Canada trade relations have turned sour after Trump's imposition of 35% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. Trump also halted trade talks with Canada.

Experts are now concerned that the ties could worsen after the heated exchange of words between the two leaders.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that in December 2025, while producer prices fell 0.6% month-over-month, they increased 4.9% year-on-year.

Yesterday, the results of the fourth-quarter 2025 Business Outlook Survey showed that business sentiment remains subdued with firms prioritizing spending on maintenance owing to continued trade-related uncertainty.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.38%), Industrials (1.51%), Consumer Staples (1.30%), and Financials (0.67%).

Among the individual stocks, Vermillion Energy Inc (6.88%), Athabasca Oil Corp (6.86%), Methanex Corp (6.30%), Gfl Environmental Inc (4.73%), and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (3.12%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (1.42%), Materials (1.07%), IT (0.95%), and Utilities (0.61%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (2.61%), Bausch Health Companies Inc (1.81%), Vizsla Silver Corp (7.08%), and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (6.83%) were the notable losers.