Canadian Stocks Edge Lower Amid Renewed Crude Oil Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Giving back ground following yesterday's rally following a diplomatic breakthrough in U.S.-Iran conflict, Canadian stocks fell on Thursday as crude oil prices bounced due to renewed supply disruption concerns after Iran limited vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground early in the session but lost momentum to trade lower throughout the rest of the session before settling at 33,477.71, down by 142.86 points (or 0.42%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the financials sector leading the pack.

Late Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire in the U.S. war with Iran that began on February 28.

While Trump consented to halt strikes on Iran, Iran conceded to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as per the ceasefire plan.

Markets expected the resumption of traffic via the Strait of Hormuz and a peaceful end to U.S.-Iran conflict through negotiations, and the optimism led to a surge in the index.

Before the ceasefire, oil prices rose every week, rattling financial markets, raising inflationary pressures and forcing major central banks across the world to retract their plans on instituting rate cuts.

As part of the ceasefire plan, a U.S. team led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to begin discussions on April 11 (in Pakistan) on ways to restore normalcy in the Middle East by formulating a framework agreement.

Israel welcomed the ceasefire but asserted that the Israel-Lebanon conflict was not included in the proposal. Targeting Hezbollah militants, Israel struck Lebanon, killing over 200 people.

Upset by these attacks, Iran expressed its anguish and questioned the purpose of negotiations. While Iran insisted Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire, the U.S. and Israel have been maintaining it was never part of the deal.

Upon requests from Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized direct talks.

Meanwhile, Trump today announced that U.S. forces will remain stationed near Iran and if Iran could not finalize a deal with the U.S., it would strike Iran again with more force.

Specifically, Trump wanted Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz and assure safe and secure movement for vessels.

Russian news agency TASS reported that Iran has agreed to allow only slim naval traffic, i.e., no more than 15 vessels per day to transit via the Strait of Hormuz with each passage requiring Iran's approval.

Reuters reported Iran offering new navigational maps to ship owners to circumvent the vital sea route and thereby avoid the sea mines planted by Iran during the month-long war.

Iran's current leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that the country is shifting its approach to the Strait of Hormuz and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will supervise the strait's operations.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (3.37%), Consumer Staples (2.26%), IT (2.08%), and Energy (1.57%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (6.87%), Quebecor Inc (4.28%), Cogeco Communications Inc (2.08%), Metro Inc (3.97%), and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (2.85%) were the notable losers.

Utilities, Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Materials lost anywhere from 0.03% to 0.60%.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Financials (0.81%), Healthcare (0.65%), and Industrials (0.49%).

Among the individual stocks, Blackberry Limited (7.36%), Power Corporation of Canada (2.65%), National Bank of Canada (1.70%), Onex Corporation (1.60%), Aecon Group Inc (4.89%), and Bird Construction Inc (4.81%) were the prominent gainers.