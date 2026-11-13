Canadian Stocks Edge Lower Amid Rising Gulf Tensions, U.S. Tech Sector Slide

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Friday as investors refrained from big moves as gulf escalation concerns increased for the second day after U.S. President Donald Trump's message yesterday that the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran. In addition, the spill-over effects from the weakness among U.S. tech stocks due to the ongoing leadership change in Nvidia weighed on the market.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index soon fell below the flatline. The index then remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 36,105.90, down by 31.29 points (or 0.09%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, six sectors posted gains today, with the real estate sector leading the pack.

Since yesterday, the energy sector has received support with the return of supply disruption concerns after Trump ended speculation about U.S. Vice President JD Vance meeting hardline Iranian politicians for face-to-face negotiations.

Yesterday through Truth Social, Trump messaged that the U.S. does not want any deal with Iran as it already has hundreds-of-billion-dollar worth of Iran's money.

As the U.S.-Iran stalemate continues, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continues to be uncertain. As a result, supply concerns have returned to pressure energy markets.

While Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed hitting a U.S. radar in Bahrain, U.S. Central Command denied it and stated that it had successfully intercepted two drones launched towards Bahrain by Iran.

In the U.S. yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of tech-giant Nvidia Jensen Huang resigned as president and CEO, following which Nvidia shares tumbled around 4.00%. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in to function as interim CEO.

Of note, the company reached a $5 trillion U.S. valuation around a year ago.

Huang was considered the poster child of the artificial intelligence industry and the fallout of his exit is cautiously assimilated by the markets.

Canadian Information Technology sector felt the ripple effects of the events in the U.S.

As a result, investors moved to less risky assets in the real estate and utilities sectors.

In the U.S. today, inflation data showed that producer prices increased 0.3% in October, below expectations for a 0.4% increase. However, the annual rate accelerated to 6.5% from 6.3% in September.

Core producer prices increased 0.5%, exceeding forecasts for a 0.30% gain.

Expectations for a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December hovers around 87%.

In Canada today, Statistics Canada revealed that Canada's manufacturing sales remained unchanged at CAD 80.20 billion in September, missing estimates of a 0.1% increase and stalling after an upwardly revised 1.80% jump in August.

Wholesale sales rose 0.7% month-on-month to CAD 92.50 billion in September, beating estimates of a 0.5% increase and rebounding from a revised 1.4% drop in August.

Attention of investors is now pegged on the upcoming October inflation report on Monday, the last one before the next meeting of the Bank of Canada.

On October 28, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, its first increase in more than three years, amid concerns that higher energy costs could fuel broader inflation.

The central bank signaled further rate hikes if needed, and hence inflation numbers are awaited by traders to predict the central banks' moves.

Yesterday, in an interview with CNBC, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that Canadian and American officials have discussed a trade deal.

Though Greer acknowledged that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump continued to speak regularly, Greer refrained from committing about any timeline for a trade agreement.

On August 22, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian imports into the U.S., forcing Carney to impose counter-tariffs on U.S. imports.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Real Estate (0.96%), Energy (0.86%), Consumer Staples (077%), Utilities (0.73%), Communication Services (0.46%), and Industrials (0.18%).

Among the individual stocks, Allied Properties REIT Trust (4.91%), Hr Real Estate Investment Trust (4.17%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (8.81%), Ces Energy Solutions Corp (6.95%), and Strathcona Resources Ltd (2.68%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (1.30%), Materials (0.55%), Consumer Discretionary (0.25%), Financials (0.21%), and Healthcare (0.04%).

Among the individual stocks, Firan Technology Group Corp (7.19%), Celestica Inc (5.42%), Tecsys Inc (2.96%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (10.80%), Lithium Americas Corp (7.83%), and Capstone Copper Corp (4.75%) were the notable losers.

Stantec Inc (13.79%) and G Mining Ventures Corp (9.89%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.