Canadian Stocks Exhibiting Weakness, Look Set To End On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian markets is languishing in negative territory in late afternoon trades on Thursday with investors largely staying reluctant to pick up stocks amid concerns about slowing growth and rising inflation.

With the European Central Bank confirming that interest rate will be hiked in July, and also signaling another hike in September in the event of inflation not cooling by then, and the Federal Reserve very likely to hike rate next week, investors appear worried the rate hikes might further slow down growth.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.

"In Canada, elevated levels of household debt and high house prices remain two key interconnected vulnerabilities," the bank said in its annual Financial System Review.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 108.21 points or 0.52% at 20,684.22.

Healthcare stocks are the major losers. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 5.3%, 5% and 4.5%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 3%, Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is lower by 2.4% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is declining 1.4%.

Among other losers in the market, Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) is down 8%, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) is lower by 6.7% and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is down 4.2%, while Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Boyd Group (BYD.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) are down 3 to 3.8%.

Among the gainers, Nutrien (NTR.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) are up 1 to 3%.