(RTTNews) - Extending the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell sharply early in the session and saw further downside as the day progressed before closing down 737.25 points or 2.1 percent at a five-month closing low of 34,578.05.

Materials stocks led the sell-off on Bay Street amid a steep drop by the price of gold. With gold futures plunging by 3.5 percent, the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index dove by 5.4 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates weighed on gold prices ahead of Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting in December.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point next month, but some officials have recently been indicating the possibility of a half-point rate hike.

In an interview with CNBC this morning, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank might need to "shock people" with a half-point rate hike amid persistently high inflation.

"I'm very, very concerned about inflation. It's kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out," Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman. "If you really want to get it down, you've got to start taking more aggressive actions."

A steep drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on energy stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent plunge by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.

Crude oil prices have tumbled by more than 3 percent following the release of a report from the Energy Information Administration showing U.S. crude oil inventories increased by much more than expected in the week ended November 13th.