Canadian Stocks Fall Amid Concerns Over Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fell on Tuesday amid fading hopes for a quick resolution to the Middle East conflict as the U.S. military launched fresh strikes against Iranian targets.

Materials, technology, healthcare and consumer staples stocks declined sharply. Energy stocks moved up, riding on higher oil prices.

The U.S. conducted 'self-defense strikes' on Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, clouding the outlook for an interim deal between Washington and Tehran.

Defense forces across the Gulf are on high alert as Iran pressed ahead with waves of missile and drone attacks on the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Israeli military has begun a wave of strikes against Hezbollah in the Bekaa Vally in the east of Lebanon and other parts of the country following an announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his country will intensify its attacks on Hezbollah.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 199.55 points or 0.57% at 34,631.34 a few minutes past noon.

Canada Goose Holdings, Boyd Services, Constellation Software, Celestica, Lundin Mining, EQB, Wheaton Precious Metals, Westshore Terminals, Lundin Gold, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinaxis, Colliers International, Descartes Systems Group and Franco-Nevada Corporation lost 2%-4%.

WSP Global, Pan American Silver, George Weston, Loblaw Companies, Kinross Gold, Wesdome Gold Mines, Dollarama, CCL Industries and Barrick Gold were among the other notable losers.

Among the gainers, Ballard Power Systems moved up 6%. Capital Power, Superior Plus, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Vermilion Energy, Canadian Energy Services, Blackberry, Air Canada, TransAlta and Precision Drilling shed gained 2.5%-4%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada are projected to rise 4.6% month-over-month in April 2026, following a 3% increase in the previous month, according to preliminary estimates.