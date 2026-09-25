Canadian Stocks Finish Choppy Trading Day Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, Canadian stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved to the upside late in the day after spending much of the session lingering near the unchanged line. The index rose 94.43 points or 0.3 percent to 35,800.89.

The strength that emerged on Bay Street came amid a significant pullback by the price of crude oil, which had surged over the two previous sessions.

U.S. crude oil futures have tumbled by more than 2 percent on the day after spiking by 4.5 percent over the past two days.

The sharp pullback by crude oil prices came as traders reacted to the latest reports about a potential deal to end the prolonged conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

New reports indicate that Iran has submitted a proposal to the U.S. to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Washington accepts its conditions.

Consumer discretionary stocks subsequently turned in a strong performance, with the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index jumping by 1.7 percent.

Financial and commercial real estate stocks also saw some strength on the day, while energy stocks moved lower along with the price of crude oil.