Canadian Stocks Finish Choppy Trading Day Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat, down just 5.14 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 20,188.19.

The choppy trading on Bay Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates following yesterday's release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed minutes offered few surprised but reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates in its battle against inflation.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.

Healthcare stocks showed a substantial move to the upside, however, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index soaring by 4.3 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among energy stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.

The rally by energy stocks came as the price of crude oil jumped $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel despite the release of a report showing a much bigger than expected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.