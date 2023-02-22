Canadian Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before eventually closing modestly lower.

After spending the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index dipped 59.31 points or 0.3 percent to 20,193.33 The index closed lower for the fourth straight session, falling to its lowest closing level in over a month.

The modestly lower close came following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January 31-February 1 monetary policy meeting.

The minutes revealed a "few participants" favored raising rates by 50 basis points compared to the 25 basis point rate hike that was ultimately announced.

The minutes also noted all participants continued to anticipate that ongoing rate increases would be appropriate to achieve the Fed's dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.

Gold stocks turned in some of the worst performances on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index down by 2.1 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks came even as the price of gold for April delivery showed only a modest decrease on the day, edging down $1 to $1,841.50 an ounce.

Considerable weakness was also visible among energy stocks, with a steep drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.

With crude for April delivery tumbling $2.41 or 3.1 percent to $73.95 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index slumped by 1.2 percent.