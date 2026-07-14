14.07.2026 22:19:57

Canadian Stocks Give Back Ground After Early Jump But Close Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, Canadian stocks gave back some ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday but still managed to close modestly higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 67.82 points or 0.2 percent to 35,320.54, more than offsetting the modest pullback seen on Monday to reach its best closing level in almost a month.

The modestly higher close on Bay Street largely reflected strength among strength among materials stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index jumping by 1.4 percent.

Materials stocks benefitted from a rebound by the price of gold, which has jumped by more than 1 percent after plunging by 2.6 percent on Monday.

On the other hand, technology stocks showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped IT Index down by 1.8 percent.

Communications, consumer staples and energy stocks also saw notable weakness, limiting the upside for the broader market.

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