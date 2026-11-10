Canadian Stocks Giving Back Ground Following Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the rally seen to start the week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index staged a recovery attempt after an initial slump but has pulled back firmly into negative territory since then.

Currently, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 273.50 points or 0.8 percent at 36,172.76 after ending the previous session at a two-month closing high.

Gold stocks have helped lead the way lower on Bay Street, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index plunging by 4.5 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes as the price of the previous metal is tumbling by nearly 2 percent following the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data.

The data has contributed to increases in the value of the U.S. dollar as well as U.S. treasury yields, which is weighing on the price of gold.

Consumer discretionary stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, resulting in a 1.3 percent drop by the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index.

On the other hand, energy stocks have moved to the upside as the price of crude oil has climbed well off its lows of the session after initially extending yesterday's nosedive.