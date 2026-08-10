Canadian Stocks Inch Higher Amid Increasing Middle East Tensions, Ongoing Canada-US Talks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Monday, extending the gains from Friday's session due to a surge in the oil-linked stocks following uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz reopening. However, skepticism over Canada-U.S. trade talks compelled investors to hold back from risky assets, dragging the index down.

After opening a little below previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum later and traded positive throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,458.33, up by 77.10 points (or 0.21%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack while the materials sector remained unchanged.

The Middle East tensions show no indication of subsiding after Iran issued stringent preconditions to the U.S for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

With supply-disruption concerns once again on the forefront, crude oil prices surged more than 5% today.

Over the weekend, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that a pact with Oman to establish a shipping channel via the Strait of Hormuz was in the final stages of closing.

On Saturday, the Head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr laid out several conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz including an end to sanctions on Iran, compensation for war-related damages, and returning back Iran's frozen assets.

In an interview with Axios on the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. was only semi-negotiating with Iran as he preferred to wait for Iran to collapse under the economic pressure due to the U.S. naval blockade instead of pursuing a military offensive again.

Trump observed that the U.S. is low-keying on a deal with Iran and stressed that with huge inflation and no money to pay even to its troops, hinting that Iran will soon come to U.S. terms.

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump placed a counter-demand to Iran asking for compensation to the deaths caused by Iran.

According to Kpler's data for August 7 to 9, confirmed crossings fell from 15 to 11 from Friday to Saturday. The sightings declined to a mere six on Sunday, bringing the three-day total to just 32.

Investors are holding on big bets as uncertainty looms over a final deal between Canada and the U.S. on trade ties.

After slapping heavy tariffs on Canadian imports last year, last month, Trump unveiled around 50% tariffs on a wide range of imports which are set to take effect on August 19.

Canadian negotiators are engaged in serious negotiations with their U.S. counterparts to reach a prospective deal.

On the economic front, there were no significant data releases scheduled for today.

On the business front, Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) released its Q2 2026 results. The earnings per share came in at $0.82 against market estimates of $0.94. The revenue stood at $5.29 billion falling short of expectations of $5.67 billion. However, the company's revenue increased 44% year over year from $3.68 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Settling its long-standing dispute with Newmont Corporation over their Nevada operations for $1.95 billion, Barrick entered into a joint venture with Newmont and is ready to launch its planned Initial Public Offer.

Investors are focused on Wednesday's U.S. inflation numbers to decipher more clues on the interest rate trajectory of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (3.70%) and IT (1.08%).

Among the individual stocks, Strathcona Resources Ltd (8.74%), International Petroleum Corporation (8.24%), Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%), Spartan Delta Corp (6.18%), Vermilion Energy Inc (5.54%), Athabasca Oil Corp (5.15%), and Docebo Inc (4.66%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (0.87%), Consumer Discretionary (0.87%), Communication Services (1.35%), Real Estate (1.45%), and Utilities (1.61%).

Among the individual stocks, Superior Plus Corp. (9.02%), Hydro One Limited (3.02%), Brookfield Infra Partners (2.86%), Altus Group Limited (4.23%), Quebecor Inc (3.80%), and Cogeco Communications Inc (2.65%) were the notable losers.