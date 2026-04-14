Canadian Stocks Inch Higher As Signs Of End To Middle East Conflicts Grow Brighter

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Tuesday as U.S.-Iran peace talks are slated to resume in a couple of days, while Israel-Lebanon direct talks concluded today, collectively boosting market sentiments.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained momentum early in the session and traded positively throughout before settling at 34,102.36, up by 223.12 points (or 0.66%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Last Saturday, a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to meet with Iranian officials to formulate a framework for ending the hostilities between the two nations. However, the U.S. team left without any breakthrough development.

On Sunday, blaming Iran for refusing to retract its nuclear ambitions, U.S. President Donald Trump called the talks a failure.

On its part, Iran claimed "U.S. maximalism" as the cause of the collapse of the peace talks.

Iran has been insisting the Israel-Lebanon conflict be included in the "two-week ceasefire period" announced by Trump last Wednesday, which the U.S. reportedly refused.

Yesterday, under Trump's command, U.S. naval forces enforced a blockade on all ships entering or exiting ports of Iran across the Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump threatened to eliminate any Iranian ship that approaches the blocked region, Iran counter-warned that no port in the gulf neighborhood will be spared if the blockade persists.

Rising concerns of a serious and protracted war in the gulf refrained investors from making big moves amid increasing concerns of oil and energy supply disruptions.

Consequently, oil prices soared yesterday, while stocks showed subdued activity.

Yesterday in an interview with Fox News, Vance stated that "a grand deal" could be had "if Iran takes the next step."

Trump also acknowledged that the U.S. had been called by "appropriate people" who want to "work out a deal" with the U.S.

Today, citing anonymous Iranian and Pakistani officials, Reuters reported that the negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Pakistan sometime this week.

Later in a telephone interview with the New York Post, Trump confirmed that a second round of talks could happen over the next two days in Pakistan and affirmed that the U.S. delegation is much inclined to go there. The news brought back the momentum in the market.

While oil-linked shares in the energy sector gave ground, a majority of other sectors in the TSX responded positively.

Experts are of the view that strains on its economy from the month-long war will compel Iran to find ways to strike a deal with the U.S.

While the Wall Street Journal reported that the blockade could cost Iran nearly $435 million, Kpler reported that until late March, Iran had an estimated 154 million barrels of oil floating outside the blockade region.

Aside from the U.S.-Iran talks, market sentiments received a boost after envoys from Israel and Lebanon met in Washington today for direct talks mediated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter are the key participants.

At the conclusion of the talks, Leiter stated that both nations are on the same side.

In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney managed to secure a majority government following the by-election outcome announced yesterday.

The Liberal Party is set to hold 174 of 343 seats in the House of Commons, thereby giving Carney a governing majority.

On the economic front, there were no significant data releases today.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (2.76%), Financials (1.24%), Communication Services (1.22%), Materials (1.22%), and Industrials (1.12%).

Among the individual stocks, Sangoma Technologies Corporation (10.82%), Celestica Inc (4.92%), Goeasy Ltd (6.38%), and Brookfield Corporation (4.13%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (2.43%), Healthcare (0.55%), Consumer Staples (0.39%), and Utilities (0.15%).

Among the individual stocks, Strathcona Resources Ltd (4.68%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (4.39%), Saputo Inc (2.61%), Loblaw CO (1.32%), and Transalta Corporation (1.96%) were the notable losers.

Aya Gold and Silver Inc (8.27%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (8.14%), and Bombardier Inc (8.10%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.