Canadian Stocks Inch Higher As Trump Hints At The End Of Iran War

(RTTNews) - After falling sharply early in the session due to inflationary pressures brought on by the raging Middle East conflict, Canadian stocks rebounded and eventually closed modestly higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the end of the war.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by as much as 2.2 percent in early trading but regained momentum as the day progressed before settling at 33,189.32 up by 105.60 points (or 0.32%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today with IT sector leading the pack.

The U.S.-Israel versus Iran war entered day number 10 today.

Soon after eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump demanded the complete surrender of Iranian forces and refused any deal with Iran. Trump also asserted that the attacks on Iran will continue until it lays down its arms.

While Iran announced Mojtaba Khamenei as its new leader today, Trump stated that the U.S. will choose a suitable leader for Iran.

U.S. and Israeli forces continued to bombard Iran. Iran targeted Israel as well as neighboring Arab nations that has allowed U.S. military bases.

Concerns that the war could drag on for weeks pushed oil prices to levels not seen since mid-2022. Today, after skyrocketing above $100 per barrel, crude oil prices gave back ground.

A Financial Times report that stated that the G7 countries were planning to release petroleum from their strategic reserves after consulting with the International Energy Administration capped the gains on oil prices leading to a pullback. However, a meeting between G7 ministers and IEA today did not result in any concrete development and oil prices bounced back higher sharply.

In a significant development, in an interview with CBS, Trump told reporter Weijia Jiang that the war is pretty much complete as Iranian forces now have no navy, communications, or air force.

Trump also added that the U.S. is "very far" ahead of the initial 4-5 week estimated time frame in winning the war.

Close on the heels of Jiang's post, the S&P/TSX Composite Index completed its recovery and reached positive territory.

On the trade front, last Friday, Canada's new, chief trade negotiator Janice Charette met U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free-trade.

Despite several disagreements with Trump, last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered to stand by the U.S. in its war against Iran.

Reportedly, Carney would not be taking part in a debate in the House of Commons today on Canada's stance on the Middle East war.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (2.37%), Materials (0.72%), Industrials (0.53%), and Consumer Staples (0.50%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (7.07%), Kinaxis Inc (6.22%), Bitfarms Ltd (3.62%), and Methanex Corp (6.53%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.16%), Consumer Discretionary (0.36%), Financials (0.61%), and Healthcare (0.89%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.97%), Onex Corp (2.24%), Sun Life Financial Inc (2.07%), and Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (3.55%) were the notable losers.