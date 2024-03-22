Canadian Stocks Likely To Move In Tight Range In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Amid a lack of fresh data from the U.S., and subdued commodities markets, Canadian shares are likely to move in a tight range for much of the day's session on Friday. Canadian retail sales data might provide some direction early on in the session.

Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, a surprise rate cut by the Swiss National Bank, and recent soft Canadian inflation report may continue to aid sentiment and limit market's downside, if any.

Canadian retail sales data for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET. According to preliminary estimates, retail sales in Canada likely fell 0.4% month-over-month in January. Retail sales increased 0.9% in December, revised from the preliminary estimate of 0.7%.

In corporate news, George Weston Limited (WN.TO) announced that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Weston's common shares.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) too has announced that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker for repurchasing the company's common shares.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index very nearly breached a record high on Thursday, but pared most of its gains and ended the day's session just modestly higher as investors took some profits at higher levels in the final hour.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,197.06, ended the day with a gain of 41.55 points or 0.19% at 22,087.26.

Asian stocks settled on a mixed note on Friday with investors reacting to an uptick in Japanese inflation, and assessing future interest rate moves by central banks. The Dollar's rebound as well as mixed corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade following recent record highs.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.12 or 0.16% at $80.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $17.60 or 0.81% at $2,167.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.282 or 1.1% at $24.725 an ounce.