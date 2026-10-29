Canadian Stocks Little Changed As Investors Parse BoC Rate Decision, U.S. Outreach To Iran

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors scrutinized the impact of yesterday's rate hike by the Bank of Canada on the Canadian economy and monitored the fresh U.S. outreach to Iran for planning a framework for negotiations.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded lower but staged a recovery early in the session. However, it then lost momentum and traded negatively throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,249.03, down by 16.06 points (or 0.04%).

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, in an effort to fight oil-linked inflation risks and the impact of the U.S. tariffs on the Canadian economy, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%.

The BoC has note instituted a rate hike since July 2023. The bank's next interest rate decision is slated for December 9.

The bank expects inflation to touch near the 3.5% mark by the end of 2026 and acknowledged that the hike could weigh on the housing market in Canada.

The BoC also expects persistently high energy prices if the Middle East conflict continues and predicts that inflation will stay above 3.0% for most of 2027.

Canada's annual inflation increased to 3.1% in September due to oil-driven inflation.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers stated that the housing market is already struggling and that the hike will increase the pressure on real estate participants and increase mortgage costs.

The U.S.-Iran conflict, which began in late February, has entered its ninth month with no concrete path to resolution. While there have been no exchange of attacks, in the past few days, various media reports indicated that there could be a fresh re-escalation.

First, the New York Times reported that the U.S. and Israel are planning a joint military operation against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

Later, CNN reported that U.S. forces are getting ready to conduct a big-scale attack against Iran after the elections.

Due to the war threat, crude oil prices moved higher, pushing up inflation concerns. However, tensions subsided yesterday after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance has written to Iran's military leadership asking them to come for negotiations swiftly. He insisted that talks with Iran should address Iran's nuclear programs.

Vance wishes to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to hold back his planned attacks by showing positive diplomatic action.

In addition, Qatar is working to bring the U.S. and Iran to pursue diplomatic route to end all hostilities.

Qatar is actively engaged in convincing Iran to allow U.N. nuclear inspectors to visit Iranian nuclear sites.

While Iran is yet to officially respond, the Commander of United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper briefed Trump on military options for Iran during a rare visit to the White House, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited official American sources and additional sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

In the U.S. yesterday, the Federal Reserve held its policy rate unchanged at 3.75% to 4.00%.

Despite the hold, precious metals lacked support since two Fed officials hinted at an increase in rates. In addition, the odds on a rate hike in December have risen to nearly 80%.

While the materials sector nosedived following the slide in the gold prices, the energy sector dipped following the decline in crude oil prices.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (6.78%), Utilities (1.15%), Financials (0.97%), Consumer Discretionary (0.77%), and Real Estate (0.73%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (28.34%), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp (2.01%), Definity Financial Corporation (2.88%), and Brookfield Corporation (2.60%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.33%), Industrials (0.27%), Energy (0.22%), IT (1.17%), and Materials (2.92%).

Among the individual stocks, Alamas Gold Inc (9.10%), Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (6.53%), Kinross Gold Corp (6.28%), and Whitecap Resources Inc (4.01%) were the notable losers.

Rb Global Inc (4.60%) and Firstservice Corporation (3.99%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.