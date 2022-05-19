Canadian Stocks Look Set To End Session On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Thursday afternoon, having recovered after a weak start.

Materials shares are up sharply thanks to a surge in bullion prices. Technology, healthcare and energy stocks are among the other prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which drifted down to 19,907.27 earlier in the session, is up 209.43 points or 1.04% at 20,310.81.

The Materials Capped Index is up more than 4%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Equinox Gold (EQX.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are up 7 to 12%.

The Information Technology Capped Index is gaining 4.1%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is surging up nearly 11% despite reporting wider loss in the fourth quarter. The company reported net Loss of $114.5 million, or $0.77 per share for the fourth-quarter, as compared to a net loss of $42.0 million, or $0.34 per share.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is climbing more than 11%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) is up nearly 10%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) is gaining 7.8%.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed raw materials prices in Canada decreased to 38.4% (year-on-year) in April from 42.6% in April of 2022.

Producer Prices in Canada increased 16.4% in April of 2022 over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the house price index in Canada decreased to 9.4% in April from 11% in March of 2022.