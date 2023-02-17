Canadian Stocks Mostly Lower Amid Steep Drop By Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Friday, with energy stocks leading the way lower amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 101.48 points or 0.5 percent at 20,504.94, extending the pullback seen in the previous session.

The continued weakness reflects ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates in the U.S. following this week's batch of economic data.

Reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation and retail sales have led to worries the Federal Reserve could raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Recent comments from Fed officials have added to the concerns, with some suggesting the central bank could raise rates by another 50 basis points next month.

Energy stocks are seeing substantial weakness on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index tumbling by 2.1 percent.

The weakness in the sector come as the price of crude oil for March delivery is plunging $2.06 or 2.6 percent to $76.43 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

A modest decrease by the price of gold is also weighing on gold stocks, dragging the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index down by 1.7 percent.

Technology stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.