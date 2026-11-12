Canadian Stocks Move Lower, Weighed Down By Sharp Losses In The Materials Sector

(RTTNews) - Offsetting the gains from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks moved lower on Thursday amid a slump in the materials sector due to losses in mining stocks after gold prices tumbled. The decline overrode the gains made in the IT and energy sectors.

After opening much lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 36,137.19, down by 274.53 points (or 0.75%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, four sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Investors wound up their expectations on a U.S.-Iran deal as well as early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump pausing military actions to give way for diplomacy, Iran adopted a confrontationist approach.

Denying meetings between officials of the U.S. and Iran, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei remarked that the U.S. is making deceptive statements on negotiations with an intention to bring down oil prices.

Rezaei remarked that Iran submitted its seven conditions to the U.S. to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and is still waiting for the U.S. response.

Speaking of Iran's nuclear ambitions, Rezaei vowed that Iran would not allow the removal of even a single particle of enriched nuclear material out of the country.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that an agreement is possible only if the U.S. does not undermine Iran's trust and stated that the "ball is now in the U.S.' court."

Displeased by all this, Trump today posted through Truth Social that the U.S. was no longer interested in striking any deal with Iran, adding that the days when the U.S. waited for a deal with Iran have passed.

Trump also claimed that the U.S. already has hundreds of billions of dollars of Iran's money as well as control over the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's statements came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance was empowered by Trump to directly talk with Iranian hardliners to finalize a framework for negotiations.

As a result, supply disruption concerns returned to markets, renewing inflationary concerns as well as worries of high interest rates in the U.S. Consequently, crude oil prices surged while gold prices plummeted.

Earlier today, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Dublin, Ireland to participate in a meeting of the European Political Community as Canada and Europe continue to strengthen ties and pursue a plan that could see Canada become an associate member of the European Union.

After the trade ties with the U.S. turned sour since the imposition of high tariffs on Canadian imports by the U.S., Carney is traveling extensively to strengthen Canada's position and explore marketplaces. Carney is set to visit Philippines, Cambodia, and lastly Shenzhen in China.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today except for the report by Statistics Canada which showed that on a month-on-month basis, Canada's building permits declined 4.10% to CAD 12.90 billion in September from August.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (0.81%), Energy (0.80%), Consumer Staples (0.38%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.06%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (4.77%), Constellation Software Inc (1.24%), Vermilion Energy Inc (2.24%), Ces Energy Solutions Corp (2.18%), and Kelt Exploration Ltd (2.03%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.54%), Real Estate (0.92%), Communication Services (0.94%), Healthcare (1.92%), and Materials (3.15%).

Among the individual stocks, Aya Gold and Silver Inc (6.91%), Discovery Mining Ltd (6.59%), Capstone Copper Corp (6.53%), G Mining Ventures Corp (6.45%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (6.62%) were the notable losers.

Cargojet Inc (10.29%) and Canadian Tire Corporation (7.22%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.