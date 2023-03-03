Canadian Stocks Move Sharply Higher Amid Optimism About Global Demand

(RTTNews) - Extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved steadily higher over the course of the session, surging 244.37 points or 1.2 percent to 20,581.58.

The continued strength in the markets partly reflected optimism about the outlook for the global economy following upbeat data from China and Europe.

A private survey showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February, while a separate report showed a reading on eurozone business activity reached an eight-month high.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a very slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of February.

The ISM said its services PMI edged down to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to slip to 54.5.

The report also showed the prices index fell to 65.6 in February from 67.8 in January, pointing to a slowdown in the pace of price growth.

"Overall, there isn't much in the ISM services report to suggest the Fed needs to raise rates significantly higher than previously planned," said Andrew Hunter, Deputy Chief US Economist at Capital Economics.

Easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates also contributed to the rally on Bay Street amid a pullback by U.S. treasury yields and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy report saying "high inflation is not becoming entrenched."

Technology stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, resulting in a 2.4 percent spike by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Substantial strength was also visible among healthcare stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain poisted by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

Energy and gold stocks also saw considerable strength amid increases by the prices of the associated commodities, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index and the S&P/TSX Global Index up by 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

In Canadian economic news, Statistics Canada release a report showing the monthly total value of building permits in Canada plunged 4.0 percent to $9.8 billion in January.

A separate Statistics Canada report showed the labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting the third consecutive quarterly decline.