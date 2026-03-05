Canadian Stocks Move Sharply Lower Amid Worries About Middle East Conflict

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks saw significant weakness during trading on Thursday, more than offsetting the strength seen in the previous session.

After moving sharply lower in morning trading, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground late in the day but still closed down 332.89 points 1.0 percent at 33,609.97.

The weakness on Bay Street reflected rising concerns about the economic impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The price of crude oil has skyrocketed to over $80 a barrel amid supply disruption fears, leading to worries about inflation.

Materials stocks sharply lower along with the price of gold, resulting in a 3.9 percent plunge by the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index.

Considerable weakness was also visible among healthcare stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent slump by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

On the other hand, technology stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Strength among energy stocks also helped limit the downside for the broader markets amid the sharp increase by the price of crude oil.