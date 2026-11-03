Canadian Stocks Moving Back To The Downside Following Yesterday's Rebound

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks have moved back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed well off its worst levels of the day but remains down 138.62 points or 0.4 percent at 35,662.47.

Earlier in the day, the index more than offset the 0.5 percent gain posted on Monday, which came on the heels of the steep drop seen last Friday.

Continued weakness among technology stocks is weighing on Bay Street, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index slumping by 1.5 percent.

The continued weakness in the tech sector comes amid a negative reaction to earnings news from tech giant Apple.

Shares of Apple have moved notably lower on Wall Street after the iPhone maker posted increased quarterly revenue and profits but forecast slightly below consensus gross margin for the current quarter.

Notable weakness is also visible among consumer discretionary stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent loss being posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index.

On the other hand, healthcare stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index up by 1.7 percent.