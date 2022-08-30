Canadian Stocks Moving Sharply Lower Amid Pullback By Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions.

Currently, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is just off its worst levels of the day, down 254.23 points or 1.3 percent at 19,581.89.

The extended weakness on Bay Street comes amid continued concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the impact further rate hikes will have on the economy.

Stocks have been under pressure since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates during a speech last Friday.

Powell suggested that even after the Fed finishes tightening monetary policy, rates will remain at higher levels to ensure inflation remains contained.

Energy stocks have helped lead the way lower, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index plunging by 3.4 percent on the day.

The sell-off by energy stocks comes as the price of crude oil for October delivery is plummeting $4.42 to $92.59 a barrel after spiking $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel on Monday.

Significant weakness is also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index. Gold stocks are moving lower along with the price of the precious metal.

Healthcare and industrial stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside.