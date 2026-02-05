Canadian Stocks Moving Sharply Lower As Commodities Prices Plunge

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks have shown a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground after an early slump but has pulled back to new lows since then. The index is currently down 574.26 points or 1.8 percent at 31,997.29.

The weakness on Bay Street partly reflects a sell-off by gold stocks, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index plummeting by 5.8 percent.

A sharp pullback by the price of gold is weighing on the sector, as gold for April delivery is plunging $112.20 or 2.3 percent to $4,838.60 an ounce.

Energy stocks are also seeing significant weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index down by 1.4 percent.

Crude for March delivery is tumbling $2.04 or 3.1 percent to $63.10 a barrel after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions.

Notable weakness is also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent drop by the S&P/TSX Capped Communication Services Index.