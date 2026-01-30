Canadian Stocks Plunge As Metal Stocks Plummet Amid Gold's Tailspin

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's decline, Canadian stocks plummeted on Friday as metal-linked stocks nosedived after a tailspin in gold prices, weighing heavily on the broader market.

After opening well below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded below the flatline throughout the session before settling at 31,923.52, down by 1092.61 points (or 3.31%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the communication services sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery rose to $5,318.40 per troy ounce. After this new record high, which it reached with increase in eight consecutive sessions, today investors opted to book profits, sending gold prices down the slope. As a result, mining stocks nosedived and pulled down the index.

The decline was further accelerated due to an increase in the U.S. dollar index value following the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for the next U.S. Federal Reserve Chair. The tenure of the current Fed Chair Jerome Powell ends in May.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced Kevin Warsh as his nominee as the next Fed Chair. Warsh was a member of the Fed's board from 2006 to 2011.

As Warsh is known for adopting a "hawkish" stance, his selection caught markets by surprise since Trump has been explicitly proposing slashing interest rates to as low as 1%.

Meanwhile, Canada-U.S. ties have heated up further. Reacting to the refusal of Canada to certify the 500, 600, 700, and 800 jets from Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace, yesterday Trump warned Canada of 50% tariffs on all Canadian aircrafts sold in the U.S. if Canada does not change its position.

Trump even threatened to de-certify Global Expresses aircrafts from Canada's largest aircraft manufacturer Bombardier. Following this, Bombardier shares dropped by around 9%.

Much later, the U.S. clarified that Trump was not de-certifying planes currently in operation.

Notably, Bombardier and Gulfstream are rivals in the business jet market.

After reports of U.S. officials meeting the separatist group from Canada's Alberta over the past year surfaced, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney asked the U.S. administration to "respect Canada's sovereignty."

After its first meeting in 2026, forecasting tepid growth for the year, the Bank of Canada held interest rates at 2.25% on January 28.

At the time of the announcement, the central bank stated that U.S. trade restrictions and tariff uncertainty are disrupting Canada's growth.

Given the confrontational stance adopted by Trump against Canada, concerns are growing among economists if the U.S. will amicably renew the Canada-United States-Mexico free-trade agreement failing which a larger swathe of Canadian exports to the U.S. would suffer 35% tariffs, denting the economy severely.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canadian GDP expanded by 0.1% from the previous month in December 2025. The official data showed essentially unchanged output in November.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (10.49%), IT (3.71%), Industrials (1.28%), and Energy (0.98%).

Among the individual stocks, Novagold Res Inc (19.91%), First Majestic Silver Corp (16.45%), Perpetua Resources Corp (16.28%), New Gold Inc (16.23%), and Endeavour Silver Corp (16.14%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Communication Services (1.09%), Utilities (0.29%), and Healthcare (0.15%).

Among the individual stocks, BCE Inc (2.41%), Quebecor Inc (2.18%), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (6.03%), 5N Plus Inc (3.57%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.44%) were the prominent gainers.