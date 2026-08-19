Canadian Stocks Poised For Gains As Tariff Pause Signals Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, reacting to the Trump administration's decision to temporarily halt new tariffs on a number of Canadian goods. Concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions could weigh and limit market's upside.

Materials stocks may move higher, riding on firm precious metals prices.

Investors will be looking ahead to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting for clues about the central bank's interest rate moves in upcoming meetings.

The Trump administration's decision to temporarily halt new tariffs on several Canadian goods ahead of signing of a new U.S.-Canada trade deal is likely to have a positive impact on stocks.

"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday.

The U.S. and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have reportedly reached a tentative framework agreement. Negotiators are currently utilizing the 72-hour window to finalize the legal text and documentation.

Last month, Trump signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian products, including wine, dairy, cement, clothing and hockey equipment.

Canadian stocks moved lower on Tuesday, extending the two previous sessions of losses as investors stayed cautious amid a lack of progress in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations. Further, fading hopes of an early U.S.-Iran peace deal weighed as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 36,367.93, down by 299.99 points or 0.82%.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday amid concerns about surging oil prices and rising bond yields. Tech stocks, including chip makers, fell on selling pressure, weighed down by a sharp drop in U.S. semiconductor stocks on Tuesday.

European stocks are mostly subdued today with investors making cautious moves, reacting to regional inflation data and assessing the situation in the Middle East.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.42 or 0.49% at $84.52 a barrel, coming off a high of $86.31.

Gold futures are up $48.90 or 1.11% at $4,469.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.928 or 1.45% at $64.965 an ounce.