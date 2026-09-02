Canadian Stocks Poised For Weak Open; BoC Rate Decision Awaited

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open on a weak note Wednesday morning, tracking weak global markets and lower commodity prices. The focus is on Bank of Canada's interest rate decision and views on economic outlook.

The Canadian central bank is scheduled to announce its policy at 9:45 AM ET.

In corporate news, Bombardier Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Canada Aerospace, Inc. located in Mississauga, Ontario. The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.

Methanex Corporation said that it has inked a deal to sell substantially all of its New Zealand natural gas contractual entitlements commencing in the first quarter of 2027 and continuing through the end of the decade. As part of the move, the company plans to indefinitely idle its New Zealand production plants during the first quarter of 2027.

The Canadian market ended weak on Tuesday, extending the two previous sessions of losses following fresh wave of U.S. strikes against Iran. In addition, traders continued to assess the long-term effects of the mutual tariffs imposed by Canada and the U.S. on Canadian economy.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,825.73, down by 444.75 points or 1.23%.

Asian stocks closed lower on Wednesday as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions pushed oil prices and global bond yields higher.

The major European stocks are down in negative territory, weighed down by concerns about inflation and interest rates amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.67 or 0.74% at $89.55 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.00 or 0.16% at $4,398.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.249 or 0.37% at $65.120 an ounce.