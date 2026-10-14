14.10.2026 22:21:02

Canadian Stocks Pull Back Sharply Following Two-Day Rally

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen over the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slumped early in the session and slid more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed, closing down 399.52 points or 1.1 percent at 35,584.46.

The sharp pullback on Bay Street came as U.S. core consumer inflation data for September exceeded economist estimates, leading to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Gold stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index plunging by 4.2 percent amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

Substantial weakness was also visible among technology stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

On the other hand, consumer staples stocks showed a significant move to the upside, resulting in a 2.2 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index.

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