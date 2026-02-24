|
Canadian Stocks Recover From Early Weakness To Reach New Record Highs
(RTTNews) - After moving to the downside early in the session, Canadian stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its early lows and firmly into positive territory before closing up 193.88 points or 0.6 percent to 33,970.38. The index more than offset the modest decrease seen during Monday's session, reaching a new record closing high.
Materials stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day despite a pullback by the price of gold, with the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index surging by 2.1 percent.
Significant strength was also visible among healthcare stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.
Industrial and consumer discretionary stocks also turned in strong performances, while consumer staples stocks showed a notable move to the downside.
