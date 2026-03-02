Canadian Stocks Recover From Early Weakness To Reach New Record Highs

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, Canadian stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed well off its early lows and into positive territory, ending the day up 201.28 points or 0.6 percent at a new record closing high of 34,541.27.

Energy stocks helped lead the way higher, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index jumping by 1.8 percent on the day.

The strength among energy stocks came as the price of crude oil skyrocketed in reaction to the news that the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran over the weekend, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and missiles on countries across the Middle East, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

The conflict in the region escalated further today after Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

Significant strength also emerged among industrial stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Industrials Index.

Telecom stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, while healthcare stocks showed a notable move to the downside.