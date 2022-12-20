|
20.12.2022 22:24:28
Canadian Stocks Regain Ground Following Recent Weakness
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, regaining some ground following recent weakness.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 106.13 points or 0.6 percent to 19,306.89 after ending Monday's trading at a nearly two-month closing low.
The strength among Canadian stocks came as some traders looked up to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.
Gold stocks helped lead the way higher on the day, resulting in a 3.4 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Global Index.
The rally by gold stocks came amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery jumping $27.70 to $1,825.40 an ounce.
An increase by the price of crude oil also contributed to strength among energy stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.
On the other hand, healthcare stocks showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index down by 2.6 percent.
Statistics Canada released a report early in the day showing Canadian retail sales jumped 1.4 percent to C$62.0 billion in October. The increase was led by higher sales at gasoline stations and food and beverage stores.
