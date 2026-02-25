25.02.2026 22:16:29

Canadian Stocks See Further Upside, Reach New Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back some ground in the final hour of trading but still ended the day up 156.95 points or 0.5 percent at a new record closing high of 34,127.33.

Technology stocks turned in some of the best performances on Bay Street, with S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index jumping by 1.6 percent.

The strength in the tech sector came amid optimism ahead of the release of quarterly results from AI leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.

Notable strength was also visible among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.

On the other hand, consumer staples stocks moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index down by 2.2 percent.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

