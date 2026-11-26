(RTTNews) - After recovering from an early nosedive to end the previous session mostly higher, Canadian stocks have seen some further upside during trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has given back ground after an early advance but remains up 216.50 points or 0.6 percent at 34,396.49.

The strength on Bay Street comes as energy stocks are benefiting from a continued increase by the price of crude oil futures.

With U.S. crude oil futures further offsetting the nosedive seen on Monday, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is jumping by 1.7 percent.

An increase by the price of gold is also contributing notable strength among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

Technology stocks are also turning in a strong performance on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

On the economic front, a report from Statistics Canada said the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer inched up by 9,700 in September following a cumulative decline of 31,400 in July and August.