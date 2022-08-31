Canadian Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness, Extending Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seeing modest weakness during trading on Wednesday, extending the notable downward move seen over the past few sessions.

After hitting its lowest intraday level in a month, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 36.07 points or 0.2 percent at 19,476.83.

The modest weakness on Bay Street reflects lingering concerns about higher interest rates and the impact on the global economy.

In remarks earlier this morning, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said she expects U.S. interest rates to be raised above 4 percent by early next year.

Mester also said she does not anticipate the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in 2023, with the Fed likely to keep rates at an elevated level in an effort to combat inflation.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the relatively lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Healthcare stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside, however, with the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index surging by 3.3 percent.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada released a report this morning showing real gross domestic product rose by 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

Canadian GDP grew for the fourth consecutive quarterly, reflecting increased business investment in inventories, non-residential structures, machinery and equipment, and household spending on services and semi-durable goods.