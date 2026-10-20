20.10.2026 14:48:42

Canadian Stocks Set To Open Lower Amid Inflation, Geopolitical Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday as concerns over high inflation, weak precious metals prices and persisting worries about tensions in the Middle East and political unrest in European countries may weigh on sentiment.

With a slew of earnings updates from Canadian companies due from this week, the mood is likely to be a bit cautious.

Oil prices moved sharply higher due to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.30 or 4.15% at $107.96 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $20.70 or 0.51% at $4,139.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $57.240 an ounce.

Bay Street stayed weak throughout the trading session on Monday amid concerns about possible monetary tightening by the Canadian central bank after data showed an acceleration in the nation's consumer price inflation in the month of September.

Worries about Middle East tensions and Russia-Ukraine conflict and mounting civil unrest in France also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 35,928.63, down 247.92 points or 0.68%. The index dropped to a low of 35,815.35 in the session.

Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday amid renewed concerns over AI-related investments and escalating protests in France. Investors braced for earnings results from the world's biggest technology companies, including SpaceX, Tesla and Meta as debt levels rise in Europe and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, S&P Global has warned that hyperscalers could be carrying more AI-related debt than currently visible through financing structures linked to data centers and smaller AI firms.

The major European markets are notably lower today amid concerns over rising political tensions in France and Italy, high oil prices and worries about valuation of AI-related stocks.

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