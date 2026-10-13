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13.10.2026 22:22:35
Canadian Stocks Show Another Strong Move To The Upside
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, extending the rally seen during last Friday's session.
After jumping 1.5 percent in the previous session, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 319.36 points or 0.9 percent to 35,983.98.
The index closed higher for the third consecutive session, climbing further off the two-month closing low set last Wednesday.
Energy stock helped lead the way higher on Bay Street amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index spiking by 3.9 percent.
Substantial strength was also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Communication Services Index.
Technology, financial and consumer staples stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while materials and healthcare stocks showed notable moves to the downside.
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