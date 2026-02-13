13.02.2026 22:27:09

Canadian Stocks Show Significant Rebound As Gold Surges

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged 608.43 points or 1.9 percent to 33,073.71, partly offsetting the 2.4 percent plunge seen during Thursday's session but still closed well off the record closing high set earlier in the week.

Gold stocks led the rebound on Bay Street, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index spiked by 5.9 percent amid a significant rebound by the price of the precious metal.

Substantial strength was also visible among consumer discretionary stocks, as reflected by the 4.0 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index.

Healthcare, technology and energy stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

