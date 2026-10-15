Canadian Stocks Show Significant Rebound, Offsetting Yesterday's Pullback

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday, more than offsetting the significant pullback seen in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced early in the session and saw further upside as the day progressed before closing up 552.64 points or 1.6 percent at 36,137.10.

Gold stocks helped lead the way higher on Bay Street, resulting in a 3.9 percent spike by the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index.

The rally by gold stocks came as the price of previous metal moved sharply lower amid decreases in U.S. treasury yields and value of the U.S. dollar.

Consumer stocks also saw substantial strength on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index and the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Discretionary Index jumping by 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Healthcare, technology and telecom stocks also turned in strong performances, while energy stocks bucked the uptrend despite an extended surge by the price of crude oil.

On the economic front, a report from Statistics Canada said Canadian manufacturing sales jumped by 1.5 percent in August following a 0.3 percent decrease in August.

The rebound was led the primary metal and chemical subsectors, while a steep drop in transportation equipment sales limited the upside.