Canadian Stocks Show Strong Move Back To The Upside Following Recent Weakness

(RTTNews) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, Canadian stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back some ground after an early advance but climbed back firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The ended the day up by 347.89 points or 1 percent at 35,502.65, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over two months.

The rally on Bay Street came following the release of much weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data, which led to optimism the Federal Reserve may hold off on raising interest rates later this month.

The Labor Department report said U.S. non-farm payroll employment rose by 29,000 jobs in September after jumping by a downwardly revised 133,000 jobs in August, while economists had expected employment to increase by 85,000 jobs.

The report also said the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 percent in September from 4.1 percent in August. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

Industrial stocks turned in some of the best performances on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Industrial Index up by 1.4 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among technology stocks, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Technology Index up by 1.4 percent.

Energy stocks also turned in a strong performance despite a steep drop by the price of crude oil, while healthcare stocks showed a significant move to the downside.