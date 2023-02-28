|
28.02.2023 17:23:05
Canadian Stocks Showing Modest Move Back To The Downside
(RTTNews) - After moving modestly higher over the two previous sessions, Canadian stocks have moved back to the downside during trading on Tuesday.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed off its worst levels of the day but remains down 37.77 points or 0.2 percent at 20,222.36.
The modest pullback on the day may reflect ongoing concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates ahead of the release of some key economic data in the coming days.
However, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, as traders seem reluctant to make more significant bets.
In Canadian economic news, a report from Statistics Canada said real gross domestic product was nearly unchanged in the fourth quarter following five consecutive quarterly increases.
Statistics Canada said slower inventory accumulations along with declines in business investment in machinery and equipment and housing offset higher household and government spending and improved net trade.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltene Stimmung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel im Minus ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab zwischenzeitliche Gewinne gegen Nachmittag ab und beendete den Handel ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street notiert unterhalb der gestrigen Schlusskurse. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.