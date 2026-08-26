Canadian Stocks Slide Amid Deepening Escalation In Canada-U.S. Trade Relations

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved lower on Wednesday, marginally offsetting three sessions of gains as investors assessed the possible impacts on the economy after the U.S. and Canada slapped tariffs and counter-tariffs on each other.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground but quickly pulled back to trade in negative territory. The index attempted to stage a recovery around noon but gave up and traded lower throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,813.65, down by 143.98 points (or 0.39%).

Notably, the index hit a new record intraday high of 37,069.11 before losing momentum.

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, Canada announced dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs on nearly $27.60 billion worth of U.S. imports to Canada.

These counter-levies are set to take effect from September 8 and include products made of iron or steel, nuclear reactors, boilers, raw iron and steel, paper, aluminum products, electrical machinery, etc.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government also offered around $7.50 billion worth of support for workers and businesses.

Carney's administration resorted to this extreme step after Canada-U.S. negotiations to avert a whopping 50% tariff imposed by the U.S. on Canadian exports did not succeed.

Now, nearly $28 billion worth of various Canadian exports to the U.S. suffer 50% taxes.

In addition, the new increase in the tariffs on all sizes of cars and trucks, automotive parts, and steel exported from Canada to the U.S. to 50% announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, take effect from January 1, 2027.

Saturday's tariffs cover only around 5% of Canadian exports to the U.S., while Carney's counter-tariffs kick in only after September 8.

Amid the increasing cost of living, the U.S. is moving ahead to November's mid-term election. Hence, experts are of the view that both nations could attempt to find a stop-gap solution.

Reportedly, Iran and Oman are set to create a temporary route for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is protected by the U.S. and claimed a lot of oil is moving out.

On the economic front, it was largely an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases.

In the U.S., the core PCE index (which excludes food and energy) rose by 3.30% year-over-year in July, and on a month-on-month basis, it rose 0.20%.

Investors are anticipating the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium to deliver clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's assessment of the U.S. and global economy.

With the next interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada scheduled for September 2, traders are speculating that the central bank will likely hold the rates. However, economists are of the view that the Canada-U.S. trade war could compel the bank to unexpectedly change its course.

On the business front, the National Bank of Canada (NA.) released its Q3 2026 earnings results. The bank reported a net income of $1,307 million, up 23% from $1,065 million of Q3 2025. Diluted earnings per share stood at $3.25, up 26% from $2.58 a year earlier. While the adjusted net income stood at $1,362 million, up 23% from $1,104 million of the corresponding quarter of 2025, adjusted diluted earnings per share stood at $3.39, up 26% from $2.68 a year earlier.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (0.81%), Industrials (0.70%), Utilities (0.58%), Communication Services (0.07%), and Financials (0.01%).

Among the individual stocks, Kelt Exploration Ltd (2.70%), Athabasca Oil Corp (2.10%), Cenovus Energy Inc (2.03%), Stantec Inc (3.04%), and Aecon Group Inc (2.33%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (2.40%), Consumer Discretionary (1.58%), Real Estate (0.82%), Healthcare (0.81%), and IT (0.64%).

Among the individual stocks, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (4.78%), Ngex Minerals Ltd (4.73%), Novagold Res Inc (4.45%), Dollarama Inc (3.65%), and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (1.86%) were the notable losers.

Transalta Corporation (3.66%) and Aritzia Inc (3.50%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.